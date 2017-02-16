Bushfire in New Zealand Destroys 11 Houses, Prompts Evacuation of Over 1,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 1,000 people have been evacuated, 11 houses have burnt to the ground and state of emergency have been declared in New Zealand city of Christchurch amid massive bushfire, local media reported Thursday.

"The situation remains very serious. Police and the Defence Force have had a huge job overnight with evacuations, the setting-up of cordons around key areas and security patrols of areas that have been evacuated," Christchurch Civil Defense Controller David Adamson said as quoted by ABC broadcaster.

Residents flee major bushfire in New Zealand https://t.co/vhfMGQGxfl pic.twitter.com/WIc29e7ygm — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) 15 февраля 2017 г.

​The fire in the Port Hills district of the city began three days ago and quickly spread for over 1,800 hectares.

More than 200 firefighters and 15 helicopters are trying to cope with the disaster.