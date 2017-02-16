Astana Talks to Focus on Syria Truce Monitoring - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

© Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov Document on Syria Truce Monitoring Not Agreed Upon, Consultations Underway

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The second day of Syria talks are expected to discuss provisions on monitoring a ceasefire and adopting a final statement, Kazakh Foreign Ministry's Asia and Africa Department Director General Aidarbek Tumatov said Thursday.

"Main considering is given to the issue on the provision to form a task force, which will monitor the ceasefire. Also considered is the text of the final declaration of the parties," Tumatov told reporters.

Moroeover, the delegates at Syria reconciliation talks in Astana are expected to consider forming working groups to discuss the Syrian constitution, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"One of the issues is forming working groups to discuss the constitution. I think this issue will be discussed today," Aidarbek Tumatov, Director General, Asia and Africa Department, told reporters.