ASTANA (Sputnik) — The final document on Syria ceasefire monitoring has not been agreed upon yet, consultations in Astana are still going on, a source in one of the delegations to Astana talks told Sputnik Thursday.

"There is no agreement on it yet, consultations are still going on," the source said when asked about the readiness of the ceasefire monitoring document.

The first round of the Syria peace talks was held in Astana on January 23-24. The talks resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.