Second Female Suspect Detained in Connection With Kim Jong-Nam’s Death

TOKYO (Sputnik) – A female suspect with a Vietnamese travel document was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday.

A second female suspect was detained on Thursday, the RTE broadcaster said, adding that an official statement on the arrest would be issued later in the day.

On Monday, a North Korean national who traveled under the name of Kim Chol was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Various media outlets reported it could be Kim Jong-Nam, an older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

There have been several reports as to how he was killed. According to South Korean media reports, he was attacked with poisoned needles by two female assassins.

The Chosun Ilbo South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday that the second detained suspect had a South Korean passport.

Kim Jong Nam was the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il and actress Sung Hae Rim, who passed away in 2002.