Kyrgyzstan Presidential Elections Set for November 19 - Press Service

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Kyrgyzstan Considering Legislation Changes to Introduce Islamic Banking

–

BISHKEK (Sputnik)The next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled to be held on November 19, 2017, the Kyrgyz leader's press service said Wednesday.

"The head of state noted the special importance of electing a new president of the country, which in accordance with constitutional law will be held on the third Sunday of November, that is November 19 of this year," the press service said.

The date was named in an announcement of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev's meeting with the central election commission chief on Thursday.

"In the remaining nine months before the election, we should eliminate all shortcomings and omissions in the work and ensure fully open and fair elections of a new head of state," Atambayev was quoted as saying.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!