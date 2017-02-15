At Least Four Indian Soldiers, Four Terrorists Killed in Operations in Kashmir

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times of India newspaper, one operation was held in the town of Handwara and claimed lives of three terrorists and one officer succumbed to his injuries.
A top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in the second clash that took place in the Bandipora district, while three more soldiers were killed in the encounter and one more was injured, the news outlet added.
The region of Kashmir has been repeatedly targeted by different extremist groups, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba. Indian authorities have repeatedly make numerous efforts to tackle terrorism, however the deadly clashes between the country's law enforcement officials and terrorists continue across the region.
