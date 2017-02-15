Pakistan's PM Stresses Importance of AMAN-17 Naval Drills for World's Stability

KARACHI (Sputnik) — The navies of 37 countries, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Unites States and Japan, took part in AMAN-17 drills, were comprised of two stages, the harbor phase and the sea phase.

"The Prime Minister underlined that successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-17 is a manifestation of Pakistan’s policy of constructive engagement with the comity of nations for peace and stability in the maritime commons", the Pakistan Navy's press office said.

© Sputnik/ AMAN-17 drills

Guests including, among others, Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Sri Lankan Naval Chief, National Security adviser to the Prime Minister, ambassadors, consuls general and diplomats saw different exercises conducted at sea by participating naval ships, helicopters and fighter jets.

These drills included transferring men and supplies from one ship to another, depth charge rockets firing and surface-to-surface firing on pre-determined targets, flybys by various aircraft and helicopters.

At the end of the exercises, all participating ships went by Pakistani Navy ship Nasr with the Prime Minister on board in a column formation and saluted the dignitary.