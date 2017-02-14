Register
19:04 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and crew of the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aeroplane pose for the media during the induction ceremony of the first AWACS equipped IL-76 aircraft at Air Foce station in New Delhi

    India Becomes Fourth Country to Have Home Made Eye in The Sky

    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 17021

    However, Indian system is inferior in comparison to Israeli system as it can monitor only 270 degrees while IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft-mounted AWACS system can carry out 360 degree surveillance at a time.

    Delhi Police SWAT team members stand near the site of an explosion in a market in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    India Recorded 406 Bombing Incidents of Various Kinds in 2016
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Indian Air Force has received indigenous Airborne Warning and Control (AEW&C) Systems mounted on Brazilian planes developed by Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Tuesday. So far only United States, Russia and Israel possess AEW&C technology. Sources told Sputnik that aircraft will be based at Indian Air Force base near Pakistan border.  At present Indian security services keep a vigil over its skies with a unique India-Russia-Israel partnership for Airborne Warning and Control (AEW&C) Systems.

    RM Sh Manohar Parrikar hands over first indigenous AEW&C in IOC configuration to Indian Air Force at #AeroIndia2017 pic.twitter.com/UhKUENCl8j

    ​“Our western adversary Pakistan has a Swedish design plane. This system of ours is exactly like that and its elevation scan is advantageous. It has air to air refueling which Pakistan does not have. It has many more features and yet it costs only half the price of the Pakistan plane does and I am including the cost of production and development,” Director General of DRDO, Dr S Christopher said.

    ​DRDO promised better coverage with longer range in next upgraded version of the system. “There are many areas we need to work in when it comes to Electronic Warfare like handling multiple frequencies. We also need to miniaturize our system and make it agile,” said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Defense Minister.

    $359 million project has been developed with complex tactical software for fusion of information from the sensors, to provide the air situation picture along with intelligence to handle identification/classification threat assessment. Battle management functions are built in house to work as a network centric system of Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS) node.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India Aims to Export Its Home Grown Multi-Role Helicopter to 40 Countries
    Russia, India Agree on Joint Works on 5th Generation Fighter
    GLONASS Base Station in India to Expedite 'Space Centric' Warfare Command
    Tags:
    defense, surveillance, IL-76, Airborne early Warning and Control System (AWACS), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok