17:33 GMT +314 February 2017
    A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India February 5, 2017

    65 percent of Indian Women Meet Husbands for the First Time on Wedding Day

    © REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
    Asia & Pacific
    17412

    95 percent of Indian women have to take the permission of family members for decisions as crucial as choosing a life partner and as trivial as visiting the grocery store.

    Delhi Police SWAT team members stand near the site of an explosion in a market in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    India Recorded 406 Bombing Incidents of Various Kinds in 2016
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Women in many patriarchal set ups have managed to break the shackles of society and liberated themselves to the extent of having total control over their life decisions. But for majority of Indian women, this is still a farfetched dream.

    According to the Indian Human Development Survey (IHDS), only 5 percent of Indian women enjoy the liberty of choosing their life partners. Almost 80 percent of women surveyed said they had to seek permission from a family member to visit a health centre.

    Out of these women, 80 percent said they needed permission from their husband, 79.89 percent from a senior male family member, and 79.94 percent from a senior female family member.

    The survey was conducted by the University of Maryland and the National Council of Applied Economic Research – a New Delhi based non-profit think tank. The survey was conducted in two phases in 2005 and 2012 to evaluate the change in circumstances and consequences. But, very little or no change was registered in the socio-economic plight of women between the ages of 15 and 81 in most of the states and union territories. 

    Only a few states located in the country’s north east and south had women enjoying comparatively greater extent of liberty.

    What was most startling was that the Indian woman's power to make life decisions is not correlated with literacy. In Delhi, which has a literacy rate of 86.21 percent (as compared to the national average of 74.04 percent), only a little over 2 percent women reported they had sole control over choosing their husband.

    As many as 65 percent of the women surveyed said they had met their husband for the first time on the wedding day. The largest number of such marriages was reported in the state of Bihar.

