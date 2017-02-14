India Aims to Export Its Home Grown Multi-Role Helicopter to 40 Countries

“Besides the domestic defense orders, HAL will target export orders, aiming to replace the ageing fleet of similar class of helicopters that are operational in more than 40 Air Forces around the world,” says official of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Tuesday. HAL hopes to have the first flight of IMRH in six to seven years. However, design and development of IMRH will only commence once armed forces put up their demand.
India needs more than 400 multi-role helicopters having different versions. HAL claims that IMRH will have high strategic roles in Tactical Troop Transport, Casualty evacuation, Under Slung Load, Combat Search & Rescue, Anti Surface Operations, Off-shore Operations, VIP/VVIP Transport and Air Ambulance. “The Army/IAF version will have a significant hovering and payload capability especially at high altitude,” reads a statement released by HAL.
Sources say that IMRH can be good substitute for the Russian built Mi-17 and also fit the Navy’s requirement for medium-lift helicopters.
