S Korea to Send More Police to Philippines to Deal With Crimes Against Koreans

Science Photo Library Death Toll From Philippines Earthquake Rises to 15

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Yonhap news agency, South Korea already has six of its police officers in the Philippines to help local police investigate crimes, committed against Koreans.

"This visit is an expression of the police's will to actively protect our nationals based on international networks," a police officer was quoted as saying by the agency. "If we can promptly carry out what has been agreed upon at the meeting, we believe it will help better protect Korean residents and tourists in the country."

In January 2017, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that a South Korean businessman was kidnapped for ransom and killed in the Philippines by local police, who used a drug raid as a pretext to detain him. After the case, the two countries agreed to station two more South Korean officers who will assist in the investigation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!