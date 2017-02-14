US Plans to Deploy Strategic Weapons in South Korea for Joint Drills

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Washington and Seoul have agreed to deploy US strategic assets to South Korea to partake in the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the report of the ministry.

The news outlet added that the United States could send to South Korea F-22 stealth aircraft and a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier for participation in the drills.

On Sunday, Pyongyang confirmed that it had carried out a successful test of an intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, the missile was reported to have traveled about 480 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea's neighbors warned Pyongyang that they saw the latest missile launch as a provocation, and a violation of a UN Security Council resolution prohibiting it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

The UN Security Council has condemned North Korea for its latest ballistic missile test conducted on Sunday, a UN press statement said.

US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday that North Korea is a problem that will be dealt with "strongly."