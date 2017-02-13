Bus Crash in Taiwan Leaves 32 People Killed, 16 Injured

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The bus was carrying 45 people on board, including a driver and a guide, when it turned over on a ramp, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported, citing rescuers. Among the victims, 30 people died at the scene while two died in the hospital.
There were reportedly only local tourists with no foreign nationals who were coming from Taichung.
According to preliminary data, the driver might have lost control of the bus, the police said. However, the exact reason is not known yet. The highway where the accident took place is partially closed.
In July 2016, another bus crash accident happened outside Taipei killing 25 tourists, including Chinese citizens.
