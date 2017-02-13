US Citizens Should Avoid Lahore After Deadly Attack Reports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens in Pakistan should avoid the area around the Punjab Provincial Assembly Building in Lahore following reports of a deadly attack, the Department of State Overseas Security Advisory Council said in a press release on Monday.

"Media reporting indicates that there were at least 16 people killed and 74 injured in the attack," the release stated. "US citizens are urged to avoid this area."

Earlier Monday, local media reported a powerful explosion at a rally where people were protesting against local legislation.

According to the Dawn newspaper citing police, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motor bike.

The State Department noted that the United States generally warns US citizens against non-essential travel to Pakistan due to security risks.