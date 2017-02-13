US Navy Selects Indian Shipyard to Repair Its Vessels Operating in Indian Ocean

US is concerned about India’s unwillingness to implement Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), military bases sharing agreement, which was signed in August 2016. Meanwhile, US has started tying up with Indian shipyard for repairing and alternation services for hundreds of naval vessels.
New Delhi (Sputnik) — Furthering progress on key military bases sharing agreement, US Navy has chosen Indian company for repair and alteration services for warships of the largest forward-deployed Seventh Fleet operating in the region. "Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) controlled Reliance Defense and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with U.S. Navy. Earlier in January 2017, the Reliance Shipyard was qualified by U.S. Navy as an approved contractor to perform complex repair and alternation services for the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet vessels operating in the region," reads a statement send by Reliance Defense and Engineering on Monday.
Seventh fleet of US Navy operates in Indian Ocean and Western Pacific. There are roughly 5,070 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and approximately 20,000 sailors under its command.
Currently, the vessels of US Navy's Seventh Fleet visit Singapore or Japan for such works.
India and the United States had signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) on 29 August last year but India has not issued executive order which is necessary for implementation of LEMOA. LEMOA is a facilitating agreement that establishes basic terms, conditions, and procedures for reciprocal provision of Logistic Support, Supplies, and Services between the armed forces of India and the United States. Last week, in a telephonic conversation with Indian Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis had asked India to expedite the talks on concluding two others foundational defense agreements as well. These two pacts are Communication and Information Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). But, Indian government has clarified several times that it is not in hurry to go ahead with CISMOA and BECA.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Birds of a feather flock together.
American Socialist