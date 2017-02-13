Register
20:19 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the environmental group Greenpeace hold up a sign that reads #LET THEM STAY in front of the Opera House in Sydney on February 14, 2016.

    Crimes Against Humanity: Bid to Put Australia Before ICC Over Offshore Detention

    © AFP 2016/ Peter Parks
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    47122

    The Australian government's offshore immigration detention program in the Pacific could be a crime against humanity, a group of legal experts have alleged, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) urged to investigate the claims.

    On Monday (February 13), a 100-page submission was tendered to the ICC on behalf of the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and Stanford Law School, with the document detailing the "harrowing practices of the Australian state and corporations towards asylum seekers."

    The petition to the ICC's office of the prosecutor calls on the court to investigate potential "crimes against humanity committed by individuals and corporate actors" at Australia's two offshore immigration facilities in the small Pacific island nation of Nauru and at Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.

    ​"As recent leaks reveal, these privatized facilities entail long-term detention in inhumane conditions, often including physical and sexual abuse of adults and children," GLAN said in a statement sent to Sputnik.

    "The conditions and resulting hopelessness have caused what experts describe as 'epidemic levels' of self-harm among those held on these islands. Based on original research, the communication is the most comprehensive submission on crimes against humanity perpetrated outside of context of war."

    ​Given the recent rhetoric about immigration amid calls in Europe to replicate Australia's hardline approach, Glan campaigners believe any investigation into Canberra's actions could set an important precedent.

    "The communication is critical not only in Australia and South East Asia but, as the refugee crisis unfolds, to European countries looking to Australia and considering its offshore detention scheme to deter asylum seekers. The crimes allegedly committed as part of Australia's deterrence model may soon be spreading."

    'Nomalization of Crimes'

    Australia has operated offshore detention facilities on Nauru and Manus Island since 2001, with all asylum seekers who arrive in Australian waters sent to the Pacific islands for processing so as to deter people from making the voyage to Australia by boat.

    In this Sept. 21, 2001, file photo, men shave, brush their teeth and prepare for the day at a refugee camp on the Island of Nauru
    © AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft, File
    In this Sept. 21, 2001, file photo, men shave, brush their teeth and prepare for the day at a refugee camp on the Island of Nauru

    While Australian governments have long claimed the policy and processing centers are needed to implement the country's immigration policy and prevent ocean drownings, both camps have been criticized for the treatment of detainees amid reports of rapes, beatings and even the murder of asylum seekers.

    ​Last year two refugees in Nauru set themselves on fire, with one dying.

    "We are witnessing the normalization of crimes committed against the world's most vulnerable population — refugees. The prosecutor must recognize the gravity of the situation and prevent this," said Dr. Ioannis Kalpouzos, lecturer at University of London's City Law School and GLAN Chairman.

    Asylum seekers at Australia's detention center on the island of Nauru gather on one side of a fence to talk with international journalists about their journey that brought them there.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft
    Asylum seekers at Australia's detention center on the island of Nauru gather on one side of a fence to talk with international journalists about their journey that brought them there.

    There are about 2,000 people — including children — held in the camps, with around 1,500 of those formally recognized as refugees.

    ​On top of the reports of violence and abuse at the camps, the Australian government has come under fire for the strict controlling of who can access the camps, with many journalists and members of the general public unable to travel to view the offshore detention facilities.

    "The communication details how Australian government officials, as well as some of their corporate contractors, may be liable for crimes against humanity. At a time when global powers including the United States are shutting their doors to refugees, it is crucial for international legal institutions to protect them," said Diala Shamas, lecturer in Law at the International Human Rights and Conflict Resolution Clinic.    

    Related:

    Turnbull: Australia Not Indebted to US Over Refugee Resettlement Deal
    The Island of Hell: Some Nauru Island Detainees See Suicide as the Only Way Out
    UN Concerned by Rape, Discrimination of Refugee Children in Nauru Camps
    Papua New Guinea Court Rules Australian Detention Center at Manus Illegal
    Tags:
    offshore detention, immigration laws, crimes against humanity, abuse, refugees, Global Legal Action Network (Glan), Stanford Law School, International Criminal Court (ICC), Manus Island, South Pacific, Nauru, Australia, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      A nation built with criminals and the rejects of other nations. The worthless of worthless now get on a high horse as racists and forget their heritage.
      You are a disgusting nation of the unworthy.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      the ICC is a joke.
      if not, they would've prosecuted Bush and Obama.
      instead, only going after African leaders.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Sure, Australia will take an international slap in the face, but it is all part of the grand design for Washington to act, and act now!, on Obama's devious plan to immigrate the unlovely that even Australia does not want.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply toMitach2002(Show commentHide comment)
      Mitach2002, I could not agree with you more.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok