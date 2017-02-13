UN Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch, Calls for Denuclearization

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The medium-range ballistic missile was fired from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan on January 12. The test was declared successful by Pyongyang.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of another ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 12 February," the statement says. "The DPRK leadership must return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization."

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.