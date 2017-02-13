At Least 10 Killed in Blast in Pakistan's Lahore

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion occurred at a rally where hundreds were protesting against changes in drug legislation of the regional government.

The moment of the Lahore blast just now caught on drone camera footage pic.twitter.com/S9jrxVovoc — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) 13 февраля 2017 г.

According to the Dawn newspaper citing police sources, some 30 people were killed in the blast, carried out by a suicide bomber on a motor bike.

Other media outlets, including the Geo TV channel, put the number of casualties at 16.