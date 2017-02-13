Register
17:17 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A South Korean protester ties a banner before a rally to denounce deploying the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 8, 2016.

    THAAD Deployment in South Korea Brings Nuclear War 'Tangibly Nearer'

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    Commenting on the recent developments in the Asian-Pacific region – the reiteration of US commitment to deploy its THAAD system in South Korea and the subsequent Russian-Chinese joint statement opposing the US plans - political analyst Dmitry Verkhoturov explains why the US decision brings nuclear war "tangibly nearer."

    Lockheed Martin shows the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD missile being launched from a mobile launcher at Kauai's Pacific Missile Range Facility
    © AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin
    Funding THAAD: Is US Missile Defense System Causing More Problems Than Solutions?
    Earlier this month, President Donald Trump's defense secretary voiced the new administration’s commitment to strengthen ties between Washington and Seoul during his first foreign trip overseas.

    James Mattis said that were it not for Pyongyang's "provocative behavior," there would have been no need for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

    THAAD has been touted as a way of thwarting North Korea's ballistic missile threats against South Korea and Japan, but China and Russia say they’re extremely concerned about their own security being compromised by the anti-missile system’s powerful radar.

    Russian and Chinese security officials issued a joint statement where the two countries agreed to take unspecified “countermeasures” in response to the planned US deployment of an anti-missile system to South Korea.

    The countermeasures will be “aimed at safeguarding interests of China and Russia and the strategic balance in the region.”

    Russia's political analyst Dmitry Verkhoturov commented to Sputnik on the recent developments in the region.

    "The deployment of the THAAD system, as well as other activities of the US and South Korea in region, such as large scale military drills, are really leading to the escalation of tensions and pushing North Korea if not towards war, than towards further accelerated development of its military potential," reads his article for Sputnik.

    The political analyst further explained that from the point of view of its technical capabilities, THAAD only provides limited defense from missile strikes.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test.
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    More Money: US Missile Defense Agency Ups Lockheed THAAD Contract to $1.3Bln
    First, this system has been tested only for the interception of outmoded R-17 missiles, better known in the West as Scud-B. Meanwhile, North Korea possesses more advanced missiles, which apparently include an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US. It is a highly disputable question whether THAAD will be able to intercept it.

    Secondly, the THAAD system has only 48 countermissiles in one battery. There are five batteries, hence, the total number of countermissiles is 240.

    Meanwhile, North Korea has in possession the Hwasong-5 and Hwasong-6 missiles, also known as modernized Scud-B and C, which have ranges of 300km and 500km respectively. There are up to 600 Hwasong-6, not to mention other modifications. The total amount of missiles, including Hwasong and Nodong, with a range of about 1,000km, might reach 1,000.

    It means that if a war does break out, North Korea will be able to overwhelm the THAAD system. In fact, in the face of several hundred missiles, South Korea will be almost defenseless, even if THAAD is fully functioning.

    Thirdly, Pyongyang has a variety of other means to hit targets on the territory of its Southern neighbor, and in Seoul in particular, the expert says. These include tube artillery, such as long range self-propelled howitzer Koksan and multiple rocket launchers, with a range of up to 190 km.

    Sistema antimisiles THAAD
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    THAAD vs Cosmetics: China's Retaliation Concerns Over MD Dispute With Seoul
    The above means can cause considerable damage to the capital Seoul without any resort to nuclear weapons, rendering THAAD useless and South Korea vulnerable.

    Fourthly, Dmitry Verkhoturov notes, one should not underestimate the potential of North Korea in engaging in unconventional modes of warfare.

    The political analyst cites as an example the reports of November 2016, which said that North Korea had launched a mysterious campaign to collect aluminum foil for the country's army. The idea was laughed at in the media, however there is nothing funny about it, the expert says.

    The method, he says, has been used since World War II to defeat enemy radar. While the whole US anti-missile defense system, and THAAD in particular, is based on radar data, the massive use of aluminum foil cut into strips will create a radar "cloud" and deflect all the radars, making them useless.

    Apart from this simple and cheap method suitable for use in almost unlimited qualities, North Korea might use so-called false missiles. After THAAD spends all of its countermissiles there will be another launch with the conventional warheads, including those with nuclear capabilities.

    So it is clear that THAAD is unable to ward off a potential full-scale missile attack by North Korea. This suggests that the real purpose of the THAAD deployment is not about defending South Korea, but actually about defending US military facilities in the region, including on the territories of both South Korea and Japan, Verkhoturov says.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test. (File)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    US THAAD in Japan Aimed at Containing Russia, China's Nuclear Capabilities
    Such a defense, he further notes, is worth activating in case an attempt is made to destroy strategic US armaments in the region (strategic fighters B-52, B-1B, nuclear submarines).

    In case of a large-scale military conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, the expert says, the base sites of the nuclear weapons' carriers become the primary targets. Hence the American command is eager to defend its nuclear weapons' carriers from a potential strike to be able to deliver its nuclear missile attack at a close distance, and it is not important whether it is from North Korea, China or Russia.

    Dmitry Verkhoturov further explained that since the term of President Harry Truman (1945-1953), the American nuclear war strategy has always foreseen the opportunity of an unchallenged first strike. This explains the US interest in anti-missile defense systems, and in this region in particular, he said.

    While deploying such an "umbrella" for its nuclear forces in Korea and Japan, the US will then be able to blackmail Russia, China and other countries of the region which it does not consider "allies" with the threat of nuclear attacks.

    Both Russia and China are aware of this, which explains their strong opposition to the THAAD deployment in South Korea. While the anti-North Korean rhetoric may go down well in the West, Russia and China aren't buying it, he explained.

    THAAD Deployment in South Korea brings nuclear war in the region "tangibly nearer," he warned.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

    Tags:
    anti-missile defense, anti-missile system, nuclear attack, nuclear war, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Dmitry Verkhoturov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, China, United States, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok