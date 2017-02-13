S.Korea Expects Further North's Provocations After Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Seoul expects further "provocations" from Pyongyang following North Korea's recent ballistic missile test, the South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Given the country's mentions of a high-angle launch and test of a new type of engine, the country is sending the message that it will not give up its nuclear ambitions, but will continue to engage in provocations down the road," Jeong Joon-hee said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

© REUTERS/ KCNA UN Security Council to Call Urgent Meeting on North Korea Missile Test on Monday

The spokesman stressed that North Korea’s ballistic missile test posed a "serious military and security threat."

On Sunday, the medium-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2 was launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan. The test has been declared successful by Pyongyang.

In January, the North Korean Foreign Ministry announced that the country was ready to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "anytime and anywhere."