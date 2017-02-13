China Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Test Launch

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The medium-range ballistic missile was fired from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan. The test has been declared successful by Pyongyang.

"We took note of the reports and we are monitoring the situation. The resolutions of the UN Security Council include specific guidelines concerning ballistic missile tests by North Korea. The Chinese side opposes the missile launches by North Korea violating the United Nations Security Council resolutions," Geng told reporters.

North Korea’s neighbors warned Pyongyang they considered the launch a provocation and a violation of the UNSC resolution, which prohibits it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.