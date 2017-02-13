At Least 1 Civilian Killed, 21 Injured in Kashmir After Encounter With Militants

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER Two Indian Soldiers, Four Terrorists Killed in Clash in Kashmir

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)Two civilians, two Indian junior servicemen and four terrorists were killed on Sunday in the operation by the Indian security forces that took place in the Kulgam district. The accidental death of two civilians in clashes caused protests, later suppressed by police that used tear gas, bullets and pellets, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The 24-year old civilian died of wounds after police opened fire at the protesters, deputy inspector general of south Kashmir SP Pani said.

The majority of the 21 wounded are out of danger, but the number of injured is likely to be higher, the newspaper reported, citing a medical official.

The region of Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of British India in 1947. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of backing terrorism in the area.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!