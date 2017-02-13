Putin Congratulates Turkmenistan's Berdimuhamedov With Presidential Vote Victory

© AP Photo/ Alexander Vershinin Berdimuhamedov Re-Elected President of Turkmenistan 2nd Time - Election Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's victory in the presidential elections indicates popular support for his course, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory note the Kremlin's press service published Monday.

"The results of the vote confirm your highest political authority, testify to the broad recognition of your merits as head of state, as well as support for your course to further strengthen the national economy and improve the living standards of the citizen of Turkmenistan," the Kremlin said.

Putin praised Berdimuhamedov's contribution to forging friendly ties with Russia, and expressed confidence in the continued constructive dialogue and collaboration on the bilateral and international agenda.

Turkmenistan's Central Election Committee said Berdimuhamedov gained 97.69 percent of the votes at 97.27 percent turnout in Sunday's vote.

