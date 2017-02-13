Korea Can Only Address Issues Via Politics, Diplomacy - Russian Foreign Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Political and diplomatic means are the only method of resolving issues, including North Korea's nuclear launches, on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We are convinced there is no alternative to the settlement of the Korean Peninsula's issues, including nuclear, to the only possible political and diplomatic means," the ministry said.

All interested parties should maintain the presence of mind and avoid exacerbating tensions in light of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Pyongyang reportedly declared its launch as successful on Monday. The missile blasted off early Sunday from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan. It traveled around 300 miles across North Korea and into the Sea of Japan.

"In the evolving circumstances we call on all parties concerned to exercise composure, to refrain from actions that lead to further escalation of tensions," the ministry said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!