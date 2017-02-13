China’s Air Warfare Wing to Debut at 11th Edition of Aero India 2017

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan Chinese Veteran Stranded in India for Five Decades to Finally Return Home

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)For the first time in history of Aero India, Chinese Army’s Air warfare wing will take part in the show at Bengaluru. Indian government has cleared China’s participation in the event beginning from February 14. Sources told Sputnik that a five-member delegation from the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will be at Air Force Station Yelahanka. PLAAF is the air warfare wing of the People's Liberation Army. Indian government has cleared name of Major General Wang Qiang, Senior Col Gao Zhikuan, Col Huang Xinyang, Lt Col Jiang Jiaji and Maj Li Yiu for the participation at aero show, while two more name may be included in later as per the Chinese request.

​Exhibitors from USA, France, the UK, Russia, Israel, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Ukraine, Singapore, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Italy, the UAE, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Poland and Greece will participate. However, eyes will be on Russia's MiG Corp., U.S. defense contractors, Europe's Airbus SE and Swedish SAAB.

Indian defense ministry top officials including Minister Manohar Parrikar will be stationed at Bengaluru where they will outline India’s plan to attract foreign companies to set up their manufacturing base or make local manufacturers as partners in their supply chain. Narendra Modi had launched ‘Make in India’ program to boost defense manufacturing in India in year 2014 but foreign investors have not shown substantial move till now.



