China’s Air Warfare Wing to Debut at 11th Edition of Aero India 2017

USA's F-16 Falcon striding through the #Bengaluru skies for #AeroIndia2017 pic.twitter.com/ZTdWO2rb0L— DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) 13 февраля 2017 г.
Exhibitors from USA, France, the UK, Russia, Israel, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Ukraine, Singapore, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Italy, the UAE, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Poland and Greece will participate. However, eyes will be on Russia's MiG Corp., U.S. defense contractors, Europe's Airbus SE and Swedish SAAB.
Indian defense ministry top officials including Minister Manohar Parrikar will be stationed at Bengaluru where they will outline India’s plan to attract foreign companies to set up their manufacturing base or make local manufacturers as partners in their supply chain. Narendra Modi had launched ‘Make in India’ program to boost defense manufacturing in India in year 2014 but foreign investors have not shown substantial move till now.
