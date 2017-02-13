UNSC Should Consider New Sanctions Against N Korea Amid Pyongyang's Missile Test

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should consider the introduction of new sanctions against North Korea following the recent launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary said Monday.

“We will have to discuss sanctions again, it is up for the UN Security Council to decide,” Suga told reporters as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The upcoming UNSC emergency consultations to be held late on Monday was reportedly requested by South Korea, Japan and the United States after the North said the live-fire test of its Pukguksong-2 missile carried out early Sunday from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan was a success.

North Korea’s neighbors warned Pyongyang they considered the launch a provocation and a violation of the UNSC resolution, which prohibits it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.

