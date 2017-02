© AFP 2016/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK Turkmenistan Votes in Presidential Election

ASHGABAT (Sputnik)Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov won his third presidential term with 97.69% of the votes, Turkmenistan's Central Election Committee said on Monday.

Berdiumhamedov was largely expected to secure his post when voting in the Central Asian republic got underway on Sunday.

Eight contenders competed against the Turkmen president-elect in the latest election, whose turnout stood at 97.27 percent of the population.

