S.Korean Prosecutors to Question Samsung Heir on Monday Over Bribery Scandal

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Lee, the deputy chief of Samsung Electronics and the conglomerate’s de facto boss, was allowed to walk free last month after a Seoul court rejected a request for his arrest on allegations his company paid millions in bribes to a friend of the Korean president in return for state support of a controversial merger.

"I will faithfully tell the truth…today as well," Lee told reporters as he arrived at the prosecutor’s office, the Korean Yonhap news agency quoted him as saying.

President Park Geun-hye’s confidante, Choi Soon-sil, is on trial for alleged influence-peddling and meddling in state affairs. The corruption scandal led the Korean parliament to impeach Park and brought thousands of protesters to the streets in the past months.