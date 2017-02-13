South Korea Mulls Own Ballistic Missiles Test After North’s Launch

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY US, Japan, S Korea Request Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on DPRK Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea is mulling staging own ballistic missile test after the North has recently fired what it said was a nuclear-capable missile, a military source told the local news agency Yonhap.

"In response to North Korea's missile launch Sunday, we are reviewing measures to discard security concerns and show our determination to retaliate against any aggression by the North," a defense ministry official said.

The South Korean Defense Ministry official told the agency they were considering live-firing a Hyunmoo-2A missile with a range of 186 miles or a Hyunmoo-2B missile, which can travel for more than 300 miles, and publish photos or videos of the test.

"There is also an opinion in the military that it will be more effective to unveil the test-firing scene of a new 800 km [497 miles] ballistic missile which is in the final stage of development," the source added.

North Korea said earlier in the day the Sunday launch of its Pukguksong-2 missile was a success. It was fired from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and travelled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan.