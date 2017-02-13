North Korea Declares Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Test Successful

North Korea has declared its Sunday's nuclear-capable ballistic missile test successful, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

In a statement carried by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang claimed its Pukguksong-2 strategic missile system had been successfully test-fired, according to reports.

The surface-to-surface missile used solid propellants and a new type of an engine, the agency said. The North’s leader Kim Jong-un reportedly attended the launch.

The missile also proved to be capable of engaging evasive manoeuvres, the agency added.

The missile was reportedly launched earlier from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and travelled around several hundreds of miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

The launch of ballistic missile led to protests from the country’s closest neighbours, Japan and South Korea, both stating that Pyongyang’s actions were in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions.

DPRK has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months, including its biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from international community.