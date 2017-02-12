South Korean Military Says Pyongyang Likely Tested Musudan Missile, Not Rodong

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Sunday morning, a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea's airbase in the North Pyongan province. It traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan.
"The missile appears to be a modified intermediate-range Musudan ballistic missile possibly equipped with a solid fuel engine, not a medium-range Rodong missile," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) were quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months, including its biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from neighbors and the international community.
