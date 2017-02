© AP Photo/ Dar Yasin Indian Police Eliminate Two Militants, Foil Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Times of India newspaper reported that Indian security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in a house and started an operation to check it.

According to the media outlet, the servicemen came under fire near the house and retaliated.

The region of Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of British India in 1947. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of backing terrorism in the area.