Beijing Registers First Case of H7N9 Human Infection in 2017

BEIJING (Sputnik) — A 68-year-old man from the city of Langfang in the northern Hebei Province developed flu symptoms two weeks ago and was transferred to Beijing last Monday after his condition worsened, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission last month called for extra efforts to control and prevent the spread of the avian flu virus amid high season in winter and spring.
The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of this particular strain was registered in China in March 2013. According to media reports, a dozen of people died from the virus since the beginning of 2017.
