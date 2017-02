© AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO Japanese Government Protests North Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has been informed about the newest missile launch by North Korea and is monitoring the situation, a White House official said Sunday.

"We are aware of the missile launch by North Korea. The President has been briefed and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation," the official told journalists in Washington.

An unidentified ballistic missile blasted off early Sunday from North Korea's western province of North Pyongan and flew some 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan.