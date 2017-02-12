Register
    Protesters wearing cut-outs of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (R) and Choi Soon-sil attend a protest denouncing Park over a recent influence-peddling scandal in central Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016.

    Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For South Korean University Chief

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    South Korean prosecutors are once again seeking an arrest warrant for a former university head accused of organizing unfair admission practices for the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the so-called “shadow advisor” of embattled South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

    People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Rival Protests Over South Korea's Impeached President Take Place in Seoul
    As both supporters and opponents of the impeached South Korean president gather in Seoul, the corruption scandal probe continues its work. Now, the special prosecutors want an arrest warrant for Choi Kyung-hee, a former president of Ewha Womans University.

    Choi is accused of unjustly admitting and helping pad the grades of the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, around whom the pervasive corruption charges center.

    Choi Soon-sil, the crux of the scandal, is accused of using her long friendship with Park to peddle influence and win favors, as well as of directly influencing South Korean policies despite having no official position in the government. Opponents of President Park also claim Park showed Choi secret documents she had no clearance for.

    Choi Kyung-hee, the head of the university, has so far denied all allegations. A court denied an earlier arrest warrant for her, saying there was no need to keep her in detention.

    The investigation of the scandal has stalled recently, as the prosecutors seek to search the Presidential Residence, the so-called Blue House, while Park's aides refuse to admit them, citing a law that prevents searches of places that contain classified information.

    Park's opponents claim the investigation is being delayed on purpose, as if it reveals no new evidence within a month, her impeachment will be nullified by law.

