What Istanbul New Year Terrorist's Nationality Says About Present Terror Threat

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Masharipov was arrested on a number of charges including the attempt to disrupt constitutional order, first degree murder, membership of a terrorist group and unlawful possession of weapons.

Masharipov was detained by the Turkish security forces on January 16 in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, after over two weeks on the run.

At least 39 people, including more than 20 foreigners, were shot dead from a Kalashnikov assault rifle, and almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.