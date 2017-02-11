Taiwan Vows to Shoot Down Any Drones Entering Territory of Airports

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The statement came after a drone was found flying in a restricted area of Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday that led to temporal closure of the airport. An China Airlines plane was rerouted to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Monday and other four civil flights and one military flight were affected as the result.

"If the threat is imminent, there is no need to ask for the approval of the superior," the minister said as cited by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

The minister added that the growing popularity of drones posed a threat to the airports and, moreover, they could be used for collecting data by a third party.