Register
01:34 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Australia Heat Wave

    Heatwave from Hell: Australia Suffers from Record Hot Summer

    © AP Photo/ Joel Carrett
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 17111

    Australia has been brutally scorched by record-high temperatures, with eastern regions rising up to +48C, and no end in sight.

    If you, like many in the northern hemisphere, walked carefully over ice during your morning commute, you might like to know that people on the other side of the globe are suffering much more, as the Sun is scorching Australia with record-high temperatures averaging about +40C. An  incredible high of +48.2C (over 118F) was registered in the town of Tarcoola, making it Australia's hottest reading.

    This summer is now officially the hottest in the history of Australian weather recording, and is the first year to feature air temperatures above +35C for 10 days in a row. State officials have issued a nationwide fire ban, citing "catastrophic" conditions.

    At least three children were hospitalized due to the extreme heat. Horse races at Randwick Racecourse Saturday were postponed and, in Sydney, where temperatures reached +44C Friday, the best they can hope for is a "cooler" +38C over the weekend.

    ​Relief is not expected to come until the beginning of the next week. While New South Wales and South Australia areas will see less heat by the end of Sunday, those living in Queensland will have to wait, weather forecasters say.

    The persistent heat is the result of hot air trapped between areas of high pressure around the continent with nowhere to go, according to Stephen Wood, a senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology.

    "This basically keeps the heat sitting in the centre of Australia. It really is quite an incredible heat. We are used to getting 2-3 heatwaves a summer but this has just been ongoing," Wood said.

    The heat poses a real and significant threat, not only to people's health, but to all forms of life, experts say, urging Australian citizens to take the warnings seriously.

    ​Fire services are urging people who live in areas that are prone to wood fires to have an evacuation route prepared, while health authorities have strongly recommended that people to stay indoors.

    ​The heat has led to a significant spike in energy demand, and energy companies are bracing themselves for blackouts across the country. New South Wales Energy Minister Don Harwin is urging citizens to turn air conditioning systems up to a +26 setting and turn off all unused appliances to reduce energy consumption.

    Unfortunately, urban dwellers will not be able to seek refuge in the ocean, as east coast authorities have closed beaches one after another, citing strong winds and dangerously rough surf, while the real reason might be a severe biological contamination of city beaches. According to News.com.au, coastal waters are contaminated by large amounts of fecal matter, and other forms of biological waste, which, combined with extreme heat, is causing rapid bacterial proliferation. Unpopulated north coast beaches, however, are believed to be clean enough for swimming, authorities say.

    Related:

    Hitting New Highs: North Pole Experiencing Record Heat Wave
    Millions of Ukrainians Don't Know Where to Get Money to Heat Homes This Winter
    Heat Wave in Japan Kills 5, Results in Hospitalization of 5,440 Within Week
    Tags:
    heatwave, emergency, temperature, climate, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok