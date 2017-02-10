At Least 15 Injured as Man Tries to Throw ‘Molotov Cocktail’ in Hong Kong Train

© AFP 2016/ TENGKU BAHAR Double-Decker Bus in Hong Kong Flips Over Leaving One Dead, 16 Injured

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The incident took place at the Tsim Sha Tsui station at 7:14 p.m. local time (11:14 GMT), the South China Morning Post said, adding that two of the injured were in critical condition and six in serious. According to the media, the first car of the train caught fire, but it was put out later.

Police anti-terrorist units were deployed to the station that remains closed for public, the newspaper wrote.

​The alleged perpetrator, a Chinese man, sustained injuries himself and was escorted by the police to the hospital soon after the incident, the media added, stressing that no arrests had been made yet. The motives for the incidents are not yet understood, the police source told the newspaper.