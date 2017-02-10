At Least 15 Injured as Man Tries to Throw ‘Molotov Cocktail’ in Hong Kong Train

Police anti-terrorist units were deployed to the station that remains closed for public, the newspaper wrote.
#BREAKING: 12 injured in blaze after man hurls ‘petrol bomb’ on #HongKong MTR train #MTR #hongkong pic.twitter.com/xBdjR7BDwb— Terror Threat (@TerrorThreatTM) 10 февраля 2017 г.
The alleged perpetrator, a Chinese man, sustained injuries himself and was escorted by the police to the hospital soon after the incident, the media added, stressing that no arrests had been made yet. The motives for the incidents are not yet understood, the police source told the newspaper.
