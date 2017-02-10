MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The tremors were registered at 14:03 GMT about 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) northeast of the town of Mabua.
RT via LastQuake powerful #earthquake shakes #Mindanao, #Philippines 7 min ago. More info at: … pic.twitter.com/DxFI1O5Tqi— Jason Bechler 😎🤓 (@jasonbechler) 10 февраля 2017 г.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 27.9 kilometers.
There are no reports about damages and casualties.
The Philippines is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.
