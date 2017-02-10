MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The tremors were registered at 14:03 GMT about 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) northeast of the town of Mabua.

​The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 27.9 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and casualties.

The Philippines is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.