Register
17:40 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese man stands near a screen displaying the Chinese national flag (File)

    Chinese Veteran Stranded in India for Five Decades to Finally Return Home

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10220

    Wang Qi, who was captured in India after reportedly straying inside the Indian Territory, has spent more than five decades in India struggling to find a legal way back. He is finally set to reunite with his brother in Shaanxi after India and China worked together to clear diplomatic doors for his return.

    Attorney General Lorreta Lynch, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a ceremony marking the repatriation of over 200 artifacts to the Indian government, at Blair House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    US Returns 200 Artifacts Worth $100 Million to India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Chinese veteran soldier, who was stranded in India since the last five decades after he was captured for trespassing into the Indian Territory in 1963, is expecting to reunite with his siblings in China this weekend after Indian and Chinese authorities coordinated to facilitate his departure from India.

    "The Chinese Embassy in India has been in contact with Mr. Wang over the past few years, making great efforts in smoothing the way for him to return and visit families in China which included communicating with the Indian side to timely process his exit and entry formalities. The Chinese Embassy in India issued a 10-year Chinese passport to him in 2013 and has been providing him with a certain amount of living allowances per annum since then. We believe that with the joint efforts of China and India and following the wishes of Mr. Wang, this case will come to a satisfactory ending," said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang during his regular media briefing.

    Indian authorities also say they are trying their best to ensure Wang Qi's smooth passage to China.

    "We are working with the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Beijing to ensure that all formalities are completed and arrangements are in place," India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

    But it was not until Wang Qi's recent interview with the BBC went viral on social media that authorities of both the countries took cognizance of his plight.

    ​Octogenarian Wang Qi's struggle of five decades for returning to his homeland is fraught with diplomatic and bureaucratic hurdles involving both China and India. 

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Trump Selects Three Legal Veterans for Senior Justice Department Posts
    Wang claimed in an interview that he was a surveyor with China's People's Liberation Army and was involved in road projects along the border with India. In 1963 when war broke out between the two neighboring countries, Wang accidently strayed into the Indian Territory failing to find his way back home.

    The International Red Cross rescued him from the jungle but handed him over to Indian authorities. He was then sent to various jails across India for seven years and then released in 1969, but his wish to return to China was denied. Instead, he was sent to Tirodi, a far-flung village in Madhya Pradesh state in central India where many Indian dissidents lived alongside prisoners from China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Wang Qi, originally from Shaanxi province reportedly adopted an Indian name Raj Bahadur, married a local named Sushila and formed his own family with her, and sought for various ways of livelihood, eventually setting up a small business of his own.

    Indian media reported that Wang has expressed his desire to return to India and live there after visiting his brother in China.

    Related:

    India’s Elite Security Unit Soldier Kills Four Senior Officers
    India to Purchase Sole C-17 Transporters in Boeing's Inventory
    Muslim Brotherhood Affiliate Revealed Behind 'Syria Solidarity' Protest in India
    Tags:
    return, veteran, Lu Kang, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok