16:01 GMT +310 February 2017
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie steps off from their plane upon they arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Japan's PM Abe Heads to US to Meet Trump With Security Concerns

    © AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana
    147813

    During his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will try to solidify an economic and security partnership between his country and the United States.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a new year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japan Has Chance to 'Resolve Differences' With US as PM Abe's Visit Approaches
    Donald Trump’s decision to pull out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and focus on signing bilateral trade deals with regional powers, sent a very alarming signal to Japan.

    During a Cabinet meeting on February 1, Shinzo Abe said that he was going to discuss with President Trump a raft of economic issues, including how Japan could “help create new jobs in the US, increase labor productivity and competitiveness of the American industrial sector.”

    In an interview with Sputnik, Valery Kistanov, director of the Center of Japanese Studies in Moscow, said that Japan’s relations with Russia could also be discussed.

    “I think Abe will try to clarify Trump’s position on Japan's territorial dispute with Russia, the peace treaty, Japan’s joint projects with Moscow in circumvention of the US-imposed sanctions, etc.”

    “The Japanese fear that if Donald Trump makes good on his promise to mend fences with Russia, President Putin could toughen his position on the disputed islands. That’s why I believe that Abe will certainly try to gauge Trump’s position on the issue,” Valery Kistanov said.

    Shinzo Abe came to Washington armed with proposals on how Japanese companies will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States.

    According to Kyodo news agency, the list of projects Abe is going to present in Washington includes the construction of high-speed railways in Texas and California and the production of 3,000 news railway and subway cars. Japan could also help develop shale oil deposits in the US.

    Toyota earlier said within the next five years it was going to invest $10 billion in the United States and Japan’s SoftBank plans to sink an estimated $50 billion into the US economy.

    According to expert estimates, Tokyo plans to invest around $150 billion in infrastructure projects in the US thus creating 700,000 new jobs. Tokyo hopes that all this will sit well with President Trump because it is exactly what he is going for.

    In addition, Japan creates and sustains millions of US jobs, including 1.5 million in the auto industry.

    Valery Kistanov said that during his recent visit to Tokyo, US Defense Secretary James Mattis reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its defense treaty with Japan amid concerns about President Trump's approach to the region and the alliance.

    Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Intends to Boost Military, Economic Ties With Japan, S. Korea, Australia
    "The US-Japan alliance is critical to ensuring that this region remains safe and secure – not just now, but for years to come," Mattis told a joint news conference with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada.

    “This was a very sensitive issue for Japan, which already covers 80 percent of the cost of maintaining US military bases on its territory,” Kistanov said.

    He added that the US exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord was a blow to Shinzo Abe who hoped the deal would help breathe new life into Japan’s industrial sector.

    “In Washington the two sides will probably discuss bilateral trade and other economic cooperation and will most certainly talk about Trump’s desire to review the provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has been so beneficial to Japan,” Kistanov noted.

    Joining Shinzo Abe during his visit to Washington are Foreign Minister Kishida Fumio and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

      cast235
      Will TRUMP listen to such STUPIDITY?
      Russia would,. It means SIT LIKE A VASSAL, and let us make cash in your turf.
      NO. You want YOUR own money and projects to take over. That way the money is in U.S hands, Not flying to JAPAN. Jobs? U.S can create own jobs.
      This is NOT good for U.S at all.
      About Russia, TRUMP will want U.S making the cash at Kuril's. And Russia to do as TOLD.
      And you will see PARLIAMENT members in short pants RUNNING to U.S.. WE MADE IT!!! YEAHHH!! Bunch of STOOGES.
      IF Russia would had been WORKING for RUSSIA and RUSSIAN'S, Kuril projects could had been made, with Russian cash ONLY. I rather give lots to Russians FREE at Kurils. To cover the costs build tunnels to interconnect the islands. OR a BIG BRIDGE to Sakhalin island.
      One way to lower prices could be a subsidy OR, allow coast guard, military to ship a lot FREE.
      Another big possibility, is to create a Russian shipping line.
      By doing this profits could be low for the far east islands. Where population will GROW FAST.
      Japan knows this and is DESPERATE. And wants regime change with an IDIOT that won't do NOTHING to stop all, and TRUMP recognizing them as Japanese and attacking in skirmishes Russia. Until it gets back into the bases.
      I'll rather GIFT lands to Russians.
      AT Kurils.
      Other is give cash to the people. It will offset inflation , help the pensioners and fixed cash individuals, and make living at islands a BREEZE.
      Russia should begin sending the equivalent of 1 Euro, to every citizen inside Russia.
      ONLY those abroad, working for Russia or it's corporations but their family residing inside Russia get it. Pensioners moving abroad, lose it and anyone else.
