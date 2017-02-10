Register
13:26 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk past a retail shop of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo, Japan

    Japanese SoftBank Loses $350 Million on Investments in Indian E-commerce Firms

    © REUTERS/ Thomas Peter/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    16630

    SoftBank has been making loss on its Indian investment since beginning but company has expressed its faith into the potential of Indian e-commerce companies.

    Alisher Usmanov during a news conference
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Russian Billionaire Plans to Invest in India’s E-Commerce Market: Reports
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Despite making loss on its Indian investment, Japanese telecom giant Softbank has said that company will remain committed to its portfolio in India. Japanese telecom giant Softbank has lost $1.3 million per day in last nine months on Indian investment.

    “Gain or loss arising from financial instruments at FVTPL comprises mainly of changes in fair value of preferred stock investment including embedded derivatives, such as ANI Technologies and Jasper Infotech in India, designated as financial assets at FVTPL (Fair Value Through Profit or Loss),” SoftBank said in the earnings statement for nine months ended December 2016. Company has written off 39.28 billion yen in the value of shares in its Indian investments, which include Ola and Snapdeal.

    In year 2014, Softbank had announced $10 billion investment in Indian e-commerce companies by 2024. A total of $2 billion worth of investments has been pumped into different Indian companies since then. Softbank had begun investment in Indian e-commerce companies in 2014. Softbank had invested $697 million in Snapdeal and $210 million in Ola. Company has been reporting loss on the investments since beginning. Apart from these investments, SoftBank has been making loss in on-demand grocery delivery app Grofers, budget hotel aggregator OYO Rooms and real-estate search portal Housing.com as well.

    Softbank has also expressed interest in providing funds for one million electric vehicles to Indian drivers who will be part of Ola.

    Related:

    India Banks on Google to Make it Easier to Answer Nature’s Call
    India to Overhaul Cybersecurity After Banks, Parliament Hacks
    Russian Billionaire Plans to Invest in India’s E-Commerce Market: Reports
    Tags:
    telecom, banking, investment, Softbank, Japan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok