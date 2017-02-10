India Rejects Pakistan’s Claim of Building Secret Nuclear City

"Furthermore, there is no doubt that this is a diversity tactic by Pakistan which aims to deflect attention from the real issue at hand — the continued state sponsorship of terrorism by Pakistan and its harboring of internationally designated terrorists," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup added.
Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan claimed that India is building a secret nuclear city in its southern part.
"India is building a secret nuclear city. It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.
Citing a study published by the Islamabad based Institute of Strategic Studies, the Director General Disarmament at the Pakistan Foreign, Kamran Akhtar said that, "India has sufficient fissile material and the technical capacity to produce between 356 to 492 nuclear bombs."
"There is fear that the Indian reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage," Kamran Akhtar further added.
India is trying to get into the elite club of Nuclear Suppliers Group on the basis of its strong proliferation record.
All comments
Show new comments (0)