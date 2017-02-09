Moscow 'Unconditionally' Condemns Deadly Attack on Red Cross in Afghanistan

© AFP 2016/ Fadi Dirani Six Red Cross Staff Killed, Two Missing in North Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid convoy of the Red Cross, carrying livestock to a community south of the town of Sheberghan, was attacked by gunmen on Wednesday in the Jowzjan province. As a result, six ICRC staff were killed and two are still missing.

The assault prompted the Red Cross to halt its humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

"Such actions must be unconditionally condemned. No matter who was behind this crime, they must receive the most severe punishment. We urge the government of Afghanistan, all Afghans, who are not indifferent to humanitarian values, to take immediate action in order to apprehend criminals and ensure the safety of workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross in all parts of the country," Zakharova told a weekly news briefing in Moscow.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no group has taken responsibility for it so far.