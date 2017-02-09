Japan Court Rejects Lawsuit Demanding Flight Restrictions at US Kadena Airbase

The plaintiffs vowed to appeal the decision, according to the publication.
The residents also sued the Japanese government over the matter, with the hearing due later this month.
US military presence in the Okinawa Prefecture, which is located on a tiny island in the south of the Japanese archipelago and hosts the vast majority of the country's total US military presence, has been a source of repeated controversies in the Asian country.
The Kadena base has too been the source of much discontent and security concerns, especially after a US jet crashed in the waters east of Okinawa in September, 2016.
Mass protests are also regularly staged over incidents of alleged rape by US armed forces' personnel stationed in Okinawa. The rape scandal escalated after the murder of a Japanese woman by former US Marine Kenneth Franklin Shinzato who has now admitted to the crime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)