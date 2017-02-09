Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Golden rice (right) compared to white rice (left)

    Iran Limits Rice Imports From India

    © Wikipedia/ International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 24610

    Indian government had sent a 20 member trade delegation to Tehran in last week of January to dispel health & safety concerns of Indian Rice arising out of Negative Publicity.

    Workers assemble toy cars in Dongguan, China. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    India Denies Any Kind of Import Ban on Chinese Products
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Iran has imposed various restrictions to curb imports of aromatic rice from India. Sources from Indian industries told Sputnik that Tehran has put upper limits for import and retail price of aromatic rice which is expected to hit Indian exporters in coming months.

    New rule will not allow Indian exporters to sell their rice in Iran beyond $850 a ton which is far below the landed cost of $950 a ton of rice. Iran is major export destination for Indian rice traders. To supplement domestic production of about 2 million Metric Ton(MT), Iran imports about one million MT of rice every year out of which about 700000 MT is exported from India, government data suggests.

    This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 photo shows a marker declaring Cushing, Okla. as the pipeline crossroads of the world, in Cushing. For the past seven weeks, the United States has been producing and importing an average of 1 million more barrels of oil every day than it is consuming.
    © AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki
    US to Lift Oil Exports Ban by Next Administration – Former Energy Official
    Last year, Tehran had rejected India’s rice consignment because of presence of pesticide residue. Last month, India had sent a 20 member delegation led by Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to Iran for agri-products export promotions.

    “Film of about 3.5 minutes duration was screened depicting different aspects of Basmati cultivation, processing, issue of health certificate and assurance of Indian rice being GMO free,” India’s Ministry of Commerce said.

    Indian government and traders were expecting a notification from Tehran that would have allow resumption of issuance of permits for import of rice.  

    “The deliberations helped to dispel the negative publicity which appeared in some part of Iran media causing doubts about the health and safety of rice from India,” exporters told after three day visit to Tehran in January.

    Rice exports to Iran had witnessed a substantial jump during western sanctions on Tehran when India approved rupee settlement mechanism from April 2012.

    Related:

    India Oil Import From Iran Up to Record Levels
    Ford to Be First Automaker to Import Cars Made in India to US
    India Denies Any Kind of Import Ban on Chinese Products
    India’s 'Rice Bucket Challenge' Goes Viral
    Tags:
    limits, import, rice, Iran, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok