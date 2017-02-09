US Defense Secretary Calls India’s Counterpart, Vows to Push Defense Cooperation

In spite of having defense technology co-operation agreement in Place since 2012, only two projects namely Next General Individual Protection Ensemble and Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Source have reached agreement stage. Several other proposal made by US did not attract India's attention; mainly due to low grade technologies.
US blames Indian administration for creating unnecessary hurdles in furthering defense co-operation while Delhi categorically stated that it is not intended to accept the low grade technology or technologies which is already available in India.
Currently, both the countries are working on six projects under DTII framework. India hopes feasible terms on jet engine for its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Program. India had sanctioned funds last year for lead-in work for the indigenous UCAV (Ghatak) and AMCA projects.
In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years,
