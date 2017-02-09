IOM Condemns Deadly Attack on ICRC Employees in Northern Afghanistan

© AFP 2016/ Fadi Dirani Six Red Cross Staff Killed, Two Missing in North Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General William Lacy Swing condemned on Thursday attack against the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, which resulted in the death of six and disappearance of two.

"I unequivocally condemn the cowardly and murderous attack on our ICRC colleagues in Afghanistan, who were shot and killed while delivering humanitarian aid. It is an absolute and shocking tragedy that humanitarians should have their lives cruelly cut short, while they themselves are saving lives. With all of IOM staff, we stand beside our ICRC colleagues for whom we have such admiration," Swing was quoted as saying in an IOM press release.

The ICRC itself condemned the attack on Wednesday, calling it "a despicable act."

The ICRC reported that its team, comprising three drivers and five field officers, was on its way to deliver assistance to the southern part of Shibergan, located in Jawzjan province, when it was attacked by unknown armed men.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no group has taken responsibility for it so far.