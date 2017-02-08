Daesh Reportedly Plotted Attacks on Turkish Parliament, Ruling Party HQ, Mosques

ANKARA (Sputnik) – According to the DHA news agency, the document by the Prosecutor’s Office targeted 35 defendants, 28 of whom were under arrest.

© REUTERS/ Turan Bulut/ Ihlas News Agency Terror Attack in Turkey's Kayseri Carried Out By Suicide Bomber - Turkish PM

The Prosecutor’s Office believes that one of the defendants was snooping around the area of the potential attack to elaborate the plan of the assault, the news agency specified.

Earlier, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Human Kurtulmus issued a warning, saying that the country’s upcoming April referendum on constitutional amendments could motivate terrorist organizations to strike.

In April, Turkey is expected to hold a referendum, during which the public will vote on 18 amendments to the country's constitution. One such amendment proposes the replacement of the country’s parliamentary system of government with an executive presidency.

On New Year's Day, Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on an Istanbul nightclub, which saw at least 39 people killed, and 69 more injured.